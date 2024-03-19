Twitter
Third edition of Assam Rifles-USI Annual Seminar 2024 held in Delhi

Army veterans and highly experienced speakers, including ex-diplomats, spoke on 'India’s becoming a USD 5 trillion economy by 2025-26: Role of North East as a Growth Engine'.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 04:48 PM IST

The third edition of Assam Rifles – USI Annual Seminar 2024 was held on Tuesday in USI, New Delhi. Indian Army veterans and highly experienced speakers, including ex-diplomats and eminent journalists, spoke on 'India’s Becoming a $ 5 Trillion Economy by 2025-26: Role of the North East as a Growth Engine'.

During the seminar, the speakers comprehensively analysed strategic challenges and opportunities in the North East Region. Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, and VCOAS attended the seminar. Maj Gen B K Sharma, AVSM, SM**, (Retd), DG, USI, gave the welcome address and raised the curtains marking the beginning of the seminar.

Lt Gen PC Nair, PVSM, AVSM, YSM, PhD, Director General Assam Rifles gave the introductory remarks and underscored the intricate geopolitical landscape of the North East, emphasizing the region’s strategic importance. He gave an incisive insight into the importance of establishing sustained economic development to transform North East Region as a gateway to ASEAN countries thereby acting as India’s growth engine in becoming a USD 5 trillion economy.

The Assam Rifles in its quest to add academic content of North East has established ties with various think tanks through seminars, panel discussions and guest lectures. Assam Rifles is thus reinvigorating the interest in this region by utilizing the reach of various national think tanks. As part of this outreach, it has inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the United Services Institution of India. As part of the MoU, brainstorming seminars and lectures are held annually.

North East India stands on the cusp of transformative growth, leveraging its strategic location as a gateway between South Asia and Southeast Asia. The region's development blueprint focuses on enhancing infrastructure, promoting sustainable economic growth, and fostering regional integration. By capitalizing on its natural and human resources, and cultural diversity, North East India aims to become a vibrant economic corridor, enhancing trade and connectivity with ASEAN countries.

This vision is supported by a commitment to peace, security, and collaborative stakeholder engagement, setting the stage for a prosperous future that integrates this vibrant region with the global economy. During the conduct of the seminar, speakers elaborated on the role of Assam Rifles as torchbearers of peace and security in the North East and their crucial role in the socio-economic development of the region; the contribution of North East towards national development through natural resources, tourism and sports; the 'Myanmar factor' in India's 'Act East' policy; the hindrance and disruption caused by ethnic fault lines in the North East, to social cohesion and economic activities; and the effects of termination of Free Move Regime and the fencing of Indo-Myanmar Border.

The talk was very well received by the audience which had eminent personalities from various policy-making bodies and think tanks besides officers from the Indian Army, representatives of various CAPFs and other important stakeholders of the North East Region.

