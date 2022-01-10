THESE states have shut down schools amid surge in COVID-19 cases – Check full list here

Amid the current surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, many states have decided to shut down their schools and educational institutes and return to online classes, as they did at the start of the pandemic back in March 2020.

Many states have decided to suspend physical classes for students in junior standards, while some of the states with a high number of COVID-19 cases have decided to shut down the schools for all the classes. Mentioned below is a list of states where the schools have been shut down.

Bihar

All the schools, colleges, universities, and other educational institutes in Bihar have been shut down by the Nitish Kumar-led government in the state. The schools will remain closed till January 21, 2022.

Delhi

The Delhi government had shut down the schools in the city for winter vacations but the closure was further extended due to a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases. The schools will remain closed till further notice.

Karnataka

The schools in Bengaluru have been shut down by the Karnataka government from January 6 for a total of two weeks. Students of classes 10 and 12, however, have to attend offline classes.

Maharashtra

All the schools, colleges, and universities in Maharashtra have been ordered to stay closed till February 15 amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. Students of Classes 10 and 12 can continue with their academic activities, as per the government.

West Bengal

The schools for primary and secondary classes have been shut down, well as the student hostels in the state due to the rise in COVID-19 cases. Online classes for all the students are continuing in the state.

Odisha

The schools in Odisha have been shut down for all the classes till February 1. Meanwhile, doubt classes for students of Classes 10 and 12 are being conducted in schools.

Uttar Pradesh

The schools in Uttar Pradesh have been shut down up to Class 10 till January 16, on the order of the state government. Online classes are continuing for students of Classes 11 and 12.

Punjab

All the schools and colleges in Punjab have been asked to remain closed till January 15 and all the educational institutes have been asked to resort to online methods of teaching.

Some of the other states where the educational institutes have been shut down due to the rise in COVID-19 cases are Jharkhand, Goa, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Gujarat, and Assam. The schools will reopen in these states once the COVID-19 cases are under control.