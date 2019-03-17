The youngest officer on special duty to a CM Devendra Fadnavis

At 26, Nidhi Kamdar was the youngest Officer on special duty appointed by a chief minister when she started working with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. She was handling Fadnavis' social media as a part of his core team.

Kamdar completed her schooling from Somalwar High School and did her engineering from Yashwantrao Chavan College of engineering. She did a masters course in politics from MIT school in Pune. She completed her LLB from Nagpur.

Recalling her first meeting with Devendra Fadnavis, Nidhi Kamdar says, "It was mandatory to complete an internship with an MLA during the course with MITSOG. I knew only one MLA, Devendraji, and I sent a message to him on Facebook messenger to which he responded immediately by telling me to meet in Nagpur." Nidhi did an internship with Fadnavis and became active in politics. She then joined Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, became its vice-president at the state-level and actively contributed during the 2014 General Elections.

She visited US as a part of an exchange program for young political leaders after an invitation from the American Council for Young Political leaders.

Kamdar looks after social media responsibilities for Fadnavis and ensures real-time updates on various platforms for Fadnavis. Kamdar, along with her social media team, was able to gather more than 92 lakh likes on Fadnavis' Facebook page and over 33 lakh followers on his Twitter profile. She says that the reach is much higher if considers all platforms like WhatsApp, Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Telegram, and Sharechat.

In addition to disseminating information, Kamdar says, "Social media plays a crucial role during a disaster or a mishap."

She remembers alerting Fadnavis about the Mahad bridge collapse in the wee hours of on August 11, 2016, which helped the CM take speedy action.

Citing an example, Kamdar says, "A woman was travelling from Mumbai to Pune in a state transport bus and tweeted that the driver was driving rash. Not only did the chief minister speak to the general manager but also ensured that the driver drives carefully. The lady tweeted a reply within 35 minutes of her first tweet, expressing her satisfaction."

Kamdar says that such speedy action and use of social media platforms has resulted in an increasing accountability of the government, also instilling a sense of responsibility in the government employees. However, it was only possible because of a tech-savy chief minister, she adds.