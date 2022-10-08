The Guardians of Skies celebrates Air Force Day first time outside the national capital

Representational Image

For the first time, the annual day celebrations were held outside the national capital on Saturday as the Guardians of the Skies, with 90 years of excellence, celebrated Air Force Day in Chandigarh under overcast skies.

In addition to aerial displays and the Air Warriors drill showcase, Rafale, Jaguar, Tejas, and Mirage 2000 will fly in the "Sekhon" formation.

A ceremonial parade was organised at the Air Force Station with Chief of Air Staff V.R. Chaudhari took the salute.

At the parade event, an ALH Mk IV helicopter will fly by in Rudra formation. The mechanical transport team will perform a quick vehicle disassembly and assembly demonstration at the event, which will be followed by an air warrior drill team performance.

The fly-past will commence with an `Akash Ganga` team of paratroopers in an AN-32 aircraft. Mi 17 V5 choppers will undertake a fire fighting operation using a `bambi bucket` while Mi17 IV helicopters will be performing helo casting.

Later in the afternoon, the fly-past will be held at Sukhna Lake.

Extending greetings, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: "On Air Force Day, my greetings to the courageous air warriors and their families, the Indian Air Force has shown exceptional dexterity for decades. They have secured the nation and also shown remarkable human spirit during disasters."

The IAF will present new camouflage uniforms for personnel at the event.

On Indian Air Force Day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh sent greetings and well wishes to all valiant IAF air warriors and their families.

"The IAF is known for its valour, excellence, performance and professionalism. India is proud of its men and women in blue. Wishing them blue skies and happy landings," he said.