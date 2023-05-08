Terror threat: NIA office, J-K cops’ home on radar of LeT, JeM terrorists; intel agencies issue warning

Terror threat: NIA office, J-K cops’ home on radar of LeT, JeM terrorists (Representational image)

The National Investigative Agency (NIA) and police officers in Jammu and Kashmir are reportedly on the radar of major terror organizations such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed and have been issued a major warning by central intelligence agencies.

According to the information gathered by central intelligence agency officers, major terror organizations are planning to target the homes and offices of Jammu and Kashmir top cops, as well as the senior officers in the NIA.

This major terror threat is being targeted at the Jammu and Kashmir police officers who are currently residing in Delhi, as well as the NIA officers who are living in the national capital. They have been asked to improve their security and stay vigilant.

This comes just a few weeks after a major terror attack in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, militants ambushed a truck near Bhatta Durian on the Bhimber Gali-Surankote road and claimed the lives of five Indian Army jawans.

Days after the attack, the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), which is an extension of the JeM, claimed responsibility for the attack on the Indian Army jawans. Since then, the J-K police and security agencies have remained on high alert across the valley.

Further, the Centre has decided to hold several events of the G20 summit in Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the first-ever international event in the valley in a very long time. This has also sparked major criticism from Pakistan, which has been clashing with India amid the Kashmir conflict for decades.

