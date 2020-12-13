Talks between farmers' union and Centre can resume before Dec 19: Union Minister Som Prakash

The Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Som Prakash who is also an MP from Punjab said the Centre is working on resuming talks between the government and unions. He said that talks between farmers unions and the central government can happen before December 19.

"Talks between farmers unions and central government can happen even before December 19," said the minister while responding to a farmer unions` call for fast starting from Dec 14 if the laws are not repealed by then.

The meeting, if it happens, is likely to mellow down unions and bring them to accept the amendments proposed by the government on their suggestion.

Farmer leaders on Saturday announced that they will intensify their agitation against the central farm laws and that all their union leaders will sit on a hunger strike on December 14. The announcement comes at a time when farmers' agitation enters the 17th day, with no end in sight to the deadlock between farmers and the government.

The move to intensify the stir comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a FICCI event assured the farmers that his government was committed to their welfare and that the legislations were aimed at giving them alternate markets to boost income.

Meanwhile, Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala met Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Saturday. Chautala said, "The way Centre is holding talks they also want a resolution of the issue. I’m hopeful that in 24 to 48 hours, final round of talks will be held between the Central government and farmers' leaders and will lead to conclusive results."

The farmers' unions have been protesting since November 26, demanding an immediate withdrawal of the three farm laws.

(With ANI inputs)