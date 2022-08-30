Supreme Court closes contempt proceedings in Babri Masjid demolition case: A timeline of events over 33 years

Babri Masjid Demolition - File Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday closed the contempt proceedings, arising out of the demolition of Babri Masjid at Ayodhya in 1992, against the state of Uttar Pradesh and others. A bench headed by Justice S K Kaul said the issue does not survive now and referred to the November 2019 verdict of a constitution bench.

A five-judge constitution bench of the apex court had on November 9, 2019, cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya and directed the Centre to allot a five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque. While closing the contempt proceedings, the bench observed that the matter ought to have come up for hearing earlier.

Here is a timeline of events in the Babri Masjid demolition case:

Aug 1989: Allahabad High Court orders status quo in respect of disputed structure.

Dec 6, 1992: Babri Masjid demolished.

Dec 1992: Two FIRs lodged in connection with the case - one against unknown kar sevaks for demolition of the mosque and second against BJP leaders L K Advani, M M Joshi and others for allegedly giving communal speeches before the demolition.

Dec 12, 1992: The Narasimha Rao government set up the Liberhan Commission to probe the case.

Oct 1993: CBI files composite charge sheet accusing Advani and others of conspiracy.

May 2001: Special CBI court drops proceedings against Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti, Bal Thackeray and others.

Nov 2004: CBI challenges before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court the dropping of proceedings against BJP leaders on technical grounds. Court issues notices.

May 2010: High court dismisses plea. Says no merit in CBI’s revision petition.

Sep 2010: In a 2:1 majority, HC rules three-way division of disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

May 2011: SC stays HC verdict on Ayodhya land dispute.

Feb 2011: CBI moves Supreme Court against high court order in the mosque demolition case.

Mar 2017: SC indicates it may consider reviving conspiracy charge against the BJP leaders in Babri Masjid demolition case.

* SC suggests fresh attempts to resolve Ayodhya dispute.

* Apr: SC favours time-bound completion of trial in the case and reserves order on CBI’s plea.

* SC restores criminal conspiracy charge against leaders including Advani, Joshi and Uma Bharti and clubs the trials in the matters pending against VIPs and kar sevaks.

Nov 2019: SC grants entire disputed land in Ayodhya to deity Ram Lalla, directs govt to allot an alternative five-acre plot to Muslims to build mosque.

Aug 2020: PM Narendra Modi conducts ‘bhoomi pujan’ in Ayodhya, launches construction of Ram temple.

* Supreme Court extends by a month the deadline for completion of trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

September 2020: Special Judge S K Yadav delivered verdict in the Babri mosque demolition case and acquitted all accused.

January 2021: A petition was filed by Ayodhya residents Haji Mahmood Ahmad and Syed Akhlaq Ahmad in the Allahabd High Court against the acquittal of all 32 accused, including L K Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi, in the Babri mosque demolition case.

August 2022: The Allahabad High Court allowed the Uttar Pradesh government and the CBI to file their objections to the maintainability of a criminal appeal against the acquittal of all 32 accused, including L K Advani and M M Joshi, in the Babri mosque demolition case. The HC fixed September 5 as the next date of hearing.