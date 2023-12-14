Headlines

Stringent security arrangements in place for Delhi Assembly session after Parliament security breach

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel told PTI that checking of visitors will be stricter than earlier. Goel said that a meeting of the security guards at the Vidhan Sabha is held routinely by the officials before every session.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 14, 2023, 10:05 PM IST

The Delhi Assembly's Winter Session will commence on Friday with stepped-up security arrangements, including thorough frisking and checking of pass holders for the visitor's gallery, given the security breach witnessed at the Parliament a day before, authorities said on Thursday.

Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel told PTI that checking of visitors will be stricter than earlier. Goel said that a meeting of the security guards at the Vidhan Sabha is held routinely by the officials before every session. 

''Glass panels were installed last year to screen off visitors gallery from the Assembly hall where members sit during the session so that nothing can be thrown down,'' said Goel.

''The visitors during the Assembly session have to take passes and they are issued to only those who come on MLA recommendations. The passes are not issued without the (assembly) speaker's signatures,'' he added.

READ | Suspension of democracy: Congress slams centre over suspension of opposition MPs

The assembly speaker further said the security guards see their passes and they are thoroughly checked, adding the checking will be more stringent this time.

A senior police officer said that adequate security arrangements will be made in and outside the Delhi Vidhan Sabha during the session.

''The security will be tightened in and outside the Vidhan Sabha on Friday given the session. The local police will be deployed outside the premises, while the security unit will look after the security inside the Delhi Assembly,'' the officer said.

The session is likely to witness heated debates on the alleged witch-hunt of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) dispensation by the Centre and a growing tussle between the bureaucracy and the government, sources said.

READ | Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge writes to Rajya Sabha chairman, demands Amit Shah's statement on Parliament breach

The session has been convened to approve the revised Budget estimates for the 2023-24 financial year. Sources, however, said the assembly speaker is yet to receive the approved files from the Centre.

The Delhi BJP plans to highlight issues like the alleged misuse of government funds in the construction of the chief minister's residence, the financial condition of the Delhi Jal Board, the rising pollution levels in the capital, and pollution in the Yamuna River.

The BJP legislators have submitted notices to the assembly speaker for discussions on these subjects during the session. The AAP MLAs are likely to raise the issue of ''witch-hunt'' against its government in Delhi and the leadership, including Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, sources said, adding that the issue of alleged corruption by Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar in a land acquisition compensation matter might also resonate in the House.

The AAP might also raise the issue of bureaucrats not releasing funds or listening to the ministers, sources said.

