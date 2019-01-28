Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena flags off new train supplied by India

Headlines

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Will India-Pakistan World Cup 2023 game be rescheduled? Here's what BCCI secretary Jay Shah said

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Weather update: IMD issues heavy rainfall alert for these states; check state-wise forecast

IND vs WI, 1st ODI: Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav shine as India beat West Indies by 5 wickets

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

AI imagines Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai, other Bollywood actresses as Barbie

IND vs WI: All records broken by Team India during first ODI

5 Health benefits of consuming honey on empty stomach

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

Mohammed Siraj returns to India, is their another injury concern? know here | IND vs WI ODI series

Vivek Oberoi on Fighting Tough Times, Finding Love & Doing Indian Police Force With Rohit Shetty

How successful is Swachh Bharat Abhiyan? Get all answers in new avatar of DNA

Cillian Murphy breaks silence on Oppenheimer’s controversial Bhagavad Gita sex scene, says ‘sometimes you have to…’

Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2 to be postponed for this reason? Here’s what we know

Naseeruddin Shah reveals film industry's 'bitter truth', calls exhibitors, distributors 'darinde' : 'Those who work...'

HomeIndia

India

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena flags off new train supplied by India

Sri Lankan Transport minister Arjuna Ranatunga And Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu were also present on the occasion.

article-main
Latest News

Sidhant Sibal

Updated: Jan 28, 2019, 02:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena flagged off a new train supplied by India over the weekend. The train, self-propelled Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU), was procured under Indian concessional financing by Sri Lanka Railways. The train made its maiden journey from Fort Station in Colombo to Kankesanthurai Station in Jaffna. 

Sri Lankan Transport minister Arjuna Ranatunga And Indian High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Taranjit Singh Sandhu were also present on the occasion. Later the President and High Commissioner travelled on board the train for some time.

According to a release by the Indian mission in Sri Lanka, "The train set has best-in-class passenger amenities with fully rotating seats in the Air-Conditioned Chair Cars, on-board Infotainment system, GPS-based passenger information system and modular interiors."

The train can travel at a maximum speed of 120 kmph.

In March of 2017, India's Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) and Sri Lankan Railways signed a contract for the supply of 6 DMUs and 10 locomotives to Sri Lanka Railways. The total contract, worth around US$ 100 million is financed under Indian concessional financing. The first set of DMU arrived in Sri Lanka in December 2018 ahead of schedule. The supply of rest of DMUs and locomotives will be complete during the course of this year. 

India has committed Lines of Credit worth around US$ 1.3 billion for development of railway sector in Sri Lanka. New Delhi is helping restore rail networks in north and south of the country devasted due to decades of conflict through Indian concessional financing and the Southern Railway line which was impacted by the tsunami is being upgraded under Indian Line of Credit.

Under a line of credit of $167.4 million, the tsunami-damaged Colombo-Matara rail link has been repaired. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

AAP MP Raghav Chadha 'attacked' by crow outside parliament, netizens react

‘Stay alert, remain indoors, follow…’: BMC cautions Mumbai after IMD’s ‘very heavy’ rain warning

Viral video: Isha Ambani takes a break from mommy duties to enjoy dinner date with husband Anand Piramal, watch

Is Manipur still burning? Modi government refutes claims of violence, says ‘no killing since July 18’

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 makes global debut: Check features, camera, design and more

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Palak Tiwari, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Sara Ali Khan spotted at Mumbai airport

5 times BTS' V aka Kim Tay-hyung broke the internet with his hot photos

Meet 5 doctors, who left practice for UPSC, became IAS officers

In pics: Shama Sikander scorches the internet as she flaunts her sexy curves in bikini, fans say ‘forever hot’

Viral Photos: Dipika Kakar gets discharged from hospital, Shoaib Ibrahim poses with baby boy

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE