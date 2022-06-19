SpiceJet flight makes emergency landing: Visuals show plane on fire mid-air

Photos: Twitter/ Videograb

A major air disaster was averted today after a Delhi-bound SpiceJet flight SG723 successfully performed an emergency landing back at Patna. The flight caught fire soon after taking off and had to revert back to Patna from where it had taken off. The Boeing 737-800 aircraft was carrying 6 crew and 185 passengers, all of whom are safe.

Visuals of the aircraft on fire mid-air from outside and inside the plane surfaces after it safely landed. The scary visuals show flames and also smoke. In the background, some people are seen speculating concern that the aircraft might crash.

This video shows the aircraft mid-air on a descending path with flames visible.

Here's another video of the aircraft from the front where smoke can be seen around it

A video of the landing of the aircraft at Patna airport was shared by news agency ANI.

#WATCH Patna-Delhi SpiceJet flight safely lands at Patna airport after catching fire mid-air, all 185 passengers safe#Bihar pic.twitter.com/vpnoXXxv3m — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

A video clip also surfaced from inside the plane when it was attempting to land. Flames can be seen in this hair-raising video too.

This video shows the aircraft evacuated at the airport with all crew and passengers being safely rescued.

#WATCH Delhi bound SpiceJet flight returns to Patna airport after reporting technical glitch which prompted fire in the aircraft; All passengers safely rescued pic.twitter.com/Vvsvq5yeVJ — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2022

