Smog blankets Delhi-NCR as air quality remains in severe category

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR has once again entered into the severe category on Wednesday with PM level crossing the 500-mark at some places.

Major pollutants PM 2.5 at 500 & PM 10 were at 497, both in the 'severe' category in Lodhi Road area, according to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data.

In Noida, AQI was recorded at 472 'severe' category in Sector-62 area whereas in Greater Noida, AQI was at 458 (severe) in Knowledge Park-III area.

Faridabad AQI was recorded at 441 (severe) in Sector-16(A) area.

"The AQI is likely to deteriorate to 'severe' category for the next two days and improvement towards 'very poor' is predicted only by November 14," System of Air Quality Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) has predicted.

However, Delhi is unlikely to witness rainfall in the coming days but a little increase in the wind speed will improve air quality, though it will still remain in the poor category.

Delhi-NCR has been witnessing poor air quality post-Diwali celebrations while stubble burning in the nearby states including Haryana, Punjab are adding up to the deteriorating air quality.

SAFAR has advised people not to indulge in outdoor activities until air quality improves in the national capital region.