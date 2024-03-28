Twitter
Silchar Constituency Assam Lok Sabha election 2024: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Elections for the Silchar Lok Sabha seat are scheduled for April of this year.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Mar 28, 2024, 09:09 PM IST

Elections for the Lok Sabha are scheduled for later this year. On March 16, the Indian Election Commission released the final voting schedule and results for the Lok Sabha election in Silchar.

Elections for the Silchar Lok Sabha seat are scheduled for April of this year. Phase 2 voting is scheduled on April 26.The Silchar constituency results for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be revealed on June 4.
Assam has fourteen Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituencies, including the Silchar constituency. 

The announcement of the election calendar initiates the nomination process for candidates supported by Independents and all major parties. While some political parties proclaimed their candidacies as the election moved through its various phases, others did so after the polls were out.

The list of candidates will be updated as soon as they are announced.

Silchar was won by Rajdeep Roy of the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections with 499414 votes, while Sushmita Dev of the INC received 417818 votes. Rajdeep Roy triumphed by a huge 81596 margin. 

In the 2014 Lok Sabha election held in Silchar, INC candidate Sushmita Dev defeated BJP candidate Kabindra Purkayastha by a margin of 35241 votes. With 336451 votes, Sushmita Dev secured the lead over Kabindra Purkayastha with 301210 votes.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
