Shraddha Walkar murder top updates: Police recover weapon, collect victim's clothes from Aaftab Poonawala's house

Shraddha Walkar and Poonawala met via a dating application in Mumbai (File)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has so far recovered 13 body parts of Shraddha Walkar, allegedly murdered by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala. Her head is still missing. The police will take the murder accused to several locations in south Delhi to recover more parts. Aaftab allegedly strangulated Walkar on May 18 and chopped the body into 35 pieces. He later threw the parts to several locations. The parts recovered so far have been reduced to mere bones.

The police have found a sharp object from Poonawala's house in Delhi's Mehrauli which would be the weapon used for chopping the body. It is being examined.

On Friday, the police recovered some parts from Gurugram which will be forensically examined.

They have also sent the digital devices of the accused and the victim for forensic analysis.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police collected Walkar's clothes from the house where she used to live with Poonawala on rent.

"To find out if any incriminating evidence resides in the digital devices seized from the place of the offense, the same has also been sent for forensic retrieval of data," said the official.

Shraddha Walkar and Poonawala met via a dating application in Mumbai and fell in love. They worked together in a Mumbai call center before moving to Delhi because their families were against their relationship.

Before renting a flat, they travelled together in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Poonawala told the police they would often quarrel about money as both weren't working. He murdered her as she was insisting on marrying him.

He reportedly made the plan in Uttarakhand but couldn't.

Also read: Why Aaftab Poonawala's water bill of Rs 300 is under police scanner

After the murder, Aaftab entered into a relationship with another woman whom he brought home when the body was inside the refrigerator.

Aaftab also worked in a call center in Gurugram but was sacked due to bad behaviour towards women.

He reportedly burned her face before disposing of the head.

With inputs from IANS