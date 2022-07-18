Second case of monkeypox reported in Kerala's Kannur district

File photo

India has reported second case of monkeypox in Kerala's Kannur district, the state health department confirmed, ANI reported. The 31-year-old man from Kannur is currently undergoing treatment at Pariyaram Medical College, said Kerala Health Minister Veena George.

"The patient's health condition is reported to be satisfactory. Those in close contact with him have been put under surveillance," the minister said.

Earlier on Thursday, July 14, Kerala reported the first confirmed case of monkeypox.

READ | Monkeypox in India: Know measures carried out by Centre to control outbreak of virus