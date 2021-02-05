Headlines

Schools reopening in Uttar Pradesh from this date, check guidelines here

Following the instruction of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Education Department has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 05, 2021, 01:53 PM IST

Schools in Uttar Pradesh for Classes 6 to 11 are opening from February 8 and the administration has made all the preparations for it.

Following the instruction of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Education Department has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs).

To safeguard the students, classes will be sanitized before the schools open and after every shift. Arrangements for thermal scanning, masks, social distancing and first aid have been ensured before admission to the school. 

The schools are reopening after ten months and it is a challenge for the school management to start the classes again. At the same time, the students are very enthusiastic about the resumption of classes, along with the parents are it is also necessary to stay alert.

This comes as schools were reopened in Delhi for students of Class 9 and Class 11 and they attended the classes on Friday, around ten months after educational institutions were forced to shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The government had resumed schools for classes 10 and 12 on January 18 in view of the board exams. However, the government had said that the student should be called to school only with the consent of their parents.

Several states have already opened schools with precautionary measures.

