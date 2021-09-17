Schools in Noida, Ghaziabad to remain shut this week after heavy rains submerge UP

In lieu of incessant rainfalls causing state-wide waterlogging and blackouts, the Uttar Pradesh government ordered education institutions in the state to remain shut on September 17 and 18.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s office has directed schools and colleges to not open for the rest of the week.

The CM also urged the people of UP to take precautions and avoid stepping out as far as possible.

UP had reopened educational institutions in August after the state saw COVID-19 cases decline. Schools for classes 9-12 reopened on August 16, followed by classes 6-8 from August 24. Primary classes welcomed back students from September 1. Online classes have continued and student attendance in physical classrooms is not compulsory, owing to the continued threat of the pandemic.

From Wednesday, September 15, Uttar Pradesh saw heavy downpour in at least 30 districts.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted 'scattered rainfall with isolated heavy falls' today, September 17, after which the situation is expected to get better in the state.