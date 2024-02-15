Twitter
Headlines

Aamir Khan's biggest flop earned Rs 2 crore, ended south star's Bollywood career, no star worked with director again

UK economy falls into recession, adding to PM Rishi Sunak's election challenge

Meet actress who worked in many superhit films with Aamir, Salman, Akshay, quit acting at peak of her career due to..

SBI to stop issuing electoral bonds 'immediately': Key highlights of Supreme Court's observations

SC directs SBI to reveal details of political parties receiving electoral bonds to date by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aamir Khan's biggest flop earned Rs 2 crore, ended south star's Bollywood career, no star worked with director again

Meet actress who worked in many superhit films with Aamir, Salman, Akshay, quit acting at peak of her career due to..

SBI to stop issuing electoral bonds 'immediately': Key highlights of Supreme Court's observations

8 health benefits of tomato

Batters with 10000+ runs in Tests and ODIs

8 effective ways to reduce risk of heart attack

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Aamir Khan's biggest flop earned Rs 2 crore, ended south star's Bollywood career, no star worked with director again

Meet actress who worked in many superhit films with Aamir, Salman, Akshay, quit acting at peak of her career due to..

Mahabharat's Nitish Bharadwaj accuses estranged wife of mental harassment, unruly conduct, files complaint

HomeIndia

India

SBI to stop issuing electoral bonds 'immediately': Key highlights of Supreme Court's observations

The SC on Thursday directed the SBI to stop issuing electoral bonds and submit the details of all donations made under the scheme to the Election Commission of India by March 6.

article-main

Sonali Sharma

Updated: Feb 15, 2024, 01:09 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The State Bank of India was directed by the Supreme Court on Thursday to stop issuing electoral bonds immediately and to provide the Election Commission with all details by March 6.

Within one week of receiving the information, the poll panel will disclose all donations to the public.

“SBI shall submit details of electoral bonds purchased since April 12, 2019 till date to Election Commission,” the top court said.

A five-judge bench of Chief Justice of Inda DY Chandrachud, Justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra delivered a unanimous verdict, striking down the Electoral Bonds scheme as 'unconstitutional'. 

The bench was ruling on a batch of pleas challenging the legal validity of the Central government's Electoral Bonds Scheme, which permits political parties to receive anonymous funding.

The Chief Justice stated after the reading of his decision that the Supreme Court maintains that anonymous electoral bonds violate both Article 19(1)(a) and the right to information. The Supreme Court said that information about corporate contributors through Electoral Bonds must be disclosed as the donations by companies are purely for quid pro quo purposes.

The court held that amendments in the Companies Act permitting unlimited political contributions by companies is arbitrary and unconstitutional. The Supreme Court said infringement to the Right to Information is not justified to curb black money.

“State Bank of India shall submit the details of the political parties that have received contributions through electoral bonds since the interim order dated April 12, 2019, till date to the Election Commission of India. SBI must disclose details of each electoral bonds encashed by the political parties, which shall include the date of encashment and the denomination of the electoral bond…ECI shall publish these details on the website by March 13, 2024,” the CJI said.

The Supreme Court ordered banks immediately stop issuing Election Bonds and that the State Bank of India (SBI) provide information on the Election Bonds that political parties have cashed. According to the ruling of the court, SBI is required to send the information to the Election Commission of India, which will then post it online. 

As part of initiatives to increase political fundraising transparency, the government announced the scheme on January 2, 2018, and it was positioned as an alternative to monetary contributions given to political parties.

Only political parties registered under Section 29A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951 and those that received at least 1% of the total votes cast in the most recent elections to the Lok Sabha or a state legislative assembly are eligible to receive electoral bonds, per the scheme's provisions.

(With inputs from ANI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Lion engages in battle with 5 tigers in viral video, watch who emerges victorious

Meet former beauty queen who worked with Akshay, Shahid, Kareena, one incident ruined her life, quit acting, is now..

After Vidya Balan, Akshay Kumar to also join Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 cast? Anees Bazmee reveals

Ischemic Stroke: Know causes, symptoms and precautions of the condition here

Meet actor who made debut with Sushmita, gave many flop films, quit acting, married a CM's granddaughter, his wife is..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Indian Police Force, Extra Ordinary Man, Sixty Minutes, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Alia Bhatt exudes royalty in printed saree at award event in Riyadh, fans react

Meet actress Surekha Vani, in news for going bald; Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Allu Arjun's co-star, shaved her head for...

In pics: Malaika Arora, Sonam Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Orry party with Jonas Brothers after trio's first concert in India

In pics: Bobby Deol performs viral Jamal Kudu step, Sunny Deol, Abhay Deol pose together at their niece's wedding

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE