S Jaishankar first foreign visit will be Bhutan: Ministry of External Affairs

For his first foreign visit since taking over as External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar will be heading for a two-day trip to Bhutan on Friday. Announcing the visit, Ministry of External Affairs said that the visit “reflects the importance that India attaches to its bilateral relationship with Bhutan, a close friend and neighbour.”

During the visit, he will have an audience with King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and also call on Lyonchhen Dr Lotay Tshering, Prime Minister of Bhutan. He will also have a meeting with his Bhutanese counterpart, Lyonpo Dr Tandi Dorji.