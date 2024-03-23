Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

This country imposes Rs 2 lakh fine on people who pick rocks and sand from its beaches because…

IPL 2024: Sam Curran, Livingstone shine as Punjab Kings beat Delhi Capitals by 4 wickets

Once world's highest-paid actress, this star saw 7 failed marriages, her gangster boyfriend was murdered by her daughter

S Jaishankar dismisses China's repeated claims on Arunachal Pradesh, calls it…

IPL 2024: Ishant Sharma suffers injury scare during Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals match, leaves field midway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals troll Harshal Patel after Abhishek Porel smashes him for 25 runs in an over

This country imposes Rs 2 lakh fine on people who pick rocks and sand from its beaches because…

Once world's highest-paid actress, this star saw 7 failed marriages, her gangster boyfriend was murdered by her daughter

Side effects of drinking too much tea 

5 films Randeep Hooda lost to other stars

10 health benefits of eating soaked figs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

IPL 2024 Opening Ceremony: From Akshay Kumar To AR Rehman; Star Studded Opening Ceremony Of IPL

Elvish Yadav Bail: Elvish Yadav Granted Bail In Snake Venom Case | Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner

Holi Myth: Did Gujiya Originate In India Or Turkey? | Food Fusion | DNA Pakwan

Ahead of Baba Siddique's iftar party, know history of star-studded event where Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan reunited

Once world's highest-paid actress, this star saw 7 failed marriages, her gangster boyfriend was murdered by her daughter

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

HomeIndia

India

S Jaishankar dismisses China's repeated claims on Arunachal Pradesh, calls it…

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday dismissed China's repeated claims on Arunachal Pradesh as "ludicrous" and asserted that the frontier state was a "natural part of India".

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Mar 23, 2024, 07:33 PM IST

article-main
Image courtesy: ANI
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday dismissed China's repeated claims on Arunachal Pradesh as "ludicrous" and asserted that the frontier state was a "natural part of India".

In probably his first public comments on China's frequent claims on Arunachal Pradesh and its opposition to Indian leaders visiting the state, Jaishankar said it was not a new issue.     

"This is not a new issue. I mean China has laid claim, it has expanded its claim. The claims are ludicrous to begin with and remain ludicrous today," he said in response to a question on the Arunachal issue after delivering a lecture at the prestigious Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS) of the National University of Singapore (NUS) here.     

Jaishankar, who is here on a three-day visit, emphasised that Arunachal Pradesh was a "natural part of India."     

"So, I think we've been very clear, very consistent on this. And I think you know that is something which will be part of the boundary discussions which are taking place," he said.     

Responding to another question, Jaishankar said the challenge for India today is how to find the sustainable equilibrium between two rising powers, who also happen to be neighbours, and who have a history and a population, which sets them apart from the rest of the world and who also have capabilities.     

"So this is a very, very complex challenge," he said.     

Jaishankar said it came as a "great surprise" to India when the Chinese in 2020 "chose to do something on the border, which was completely violative of agreements we had reached".     

The minister was referring to the Eastern Ladakh border standoff, which erupted on May 5, 2020, following a violent clash in the Pangong Lake area. The Eastern Ladakh standoff has resulted in a virtual freeze of bilateral ties on all fronts except trade. India has been pressing the People's Liberation Army to disengage from the Depsang and Demchok, maintaining that there cannot be restoration of normalcy in its relations with China as long as the state of the borders remains abnormal.     

"Instead of actually solidifying the foundation for an equilibrium, they (the Chinese side) went and disturbed the condition," he said.    

Jaishankar said the boundary solution can take its time. "We don't argue with that. It's a very complex issue. We're not talking about solving the boundary dispute. We are talking about maintaining peace and tranquillity on the border," he said.     

Jaishankar said there is no issue of miscommunication or misunderstanding between India and China. Both countries have signed written agreements on the border issue. "It's been working till 2020. So why don't we sit down and sort out and figure out how we continue that peace and tranquillity which we maintained for so long."     

Jaishankar's comments on India's stand on the status of Arunachal Pradesh came days after the Ministry of External Affairs dismissed the Chinese defence ministry's assertions.     

"We have noted the comments made by the Spokesperson of the Chinese Defence Ministry advancing absurd claims over the territory of the Indian State of Arunachal Pradesh.     

"Repeating baseless arguments in this regard does not lend such claims any validity. Arunachal Pradesh was, is and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. Its people will continue to benefit from our development programmes and infrastructure projects," the MEA said in a statement.     

Earlier, the Chinese foreign ministry had objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to Arunachal Pradesh.     

"We reject the comments made by the Chinese side regarding the visit of the Prime Minister to Arunachal Pradesh. Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other States of India," the MEA said in a separate response last week.     

Objecting to such visits or India's developmental projects does not stand to reason. Further, it will not change the reality that the State of Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India. The Chinese side has been made aware of this consistent position on several occasions, the statement said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Not for snake venom case, Elvish Yadav to be produced in Gurugram court on March 27 for...

BYJU'S shuts several tuition centres amid crisis, aims to turn...

Meet man who slept at station, now owns Rs 77000 crore company, started with Rs…

IPL 2024: Rohit Sharma's first reaction to Chennai Super Kings captaincy change goes viral

PBKS vs DC, IPL 2024: Predicted playing XI, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kriti Kharbanda, Pulkit Samrat drop inside photos from their 'happening' reception, fans call them 'cutest couple'

IPL 2024 opening ceremony: Akshay Kumar, AR Rahman, Tiger Shroff to kickstart tournament; check full list of performers

Phir Hera Pheri, Ta Ra Rum Pum child star Angelina Idnani's transformation stuns fans: 'No less than Bollywood heroines'

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement