Twitter
Headlines

Rs 100 crore for Waqf properties, Rs 200 crore for Christian community: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah unveils state budget

Congress' bank accounts frozen by I-T department, Treasurer Ajay Maken reveals why

Viral video: Desi woman's electrifying dance to 'Crazy Kiya Re' burns internet, watch

Watch: Hardik Pandya makes impressive comeback, hits massive sixes in practice session ahead of IPL 2024

Meet actor who belongs to a Royal family, wished to become IAS officer, chose acting instead, career was ruined after..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai says writers in Bollywood are not as beautifully celebrated as... | Exclusive

IND vs ENG 3rd Test: India penalised 5 runs after R Ashwin's mistake, check details

Rs 100 crore for Waqf properties, Rs 200 crore for Christian community: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah unveils state budget

9 Bollywood stars who were rejected for their looks

7 signs and symptoms of mouth cancer

Bowlers who have conceded most sixes in Test history

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

IND vs ENG Match Preview: What Should Be India's Playing 11 vs England In Rajkot, 3rd Test? l Cricket

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Match Preview: Sarfaraz Khan's Debut Confirmed? | Playing 11 | Pitch Report

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

Meet Shah Rukh Khan's co-star, who started working at 7, rejected Bhansali film for TV show, quit acting to become...

Meet actor who belongs to a Royal family, wished to become IAS officer, chose acting instead, career was ruined after..

Nora Fatehi says 'cycle of same actors getting opportunities repeatedly' must end: 'Audience is complaining' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Rs 100 crore for Waqf properties, Rs 200 crore for Christian community: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah unveils state budget

As Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah prepares to deliver his 15th consecutive budget presentation, all eyes are on the state's financial roadmap for the upcoming fiscal year.

article-main

Ritik Raj

Updated: Feb 16, 2024, 12:05 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah prepares to deliver his 15th consecutive budget presentation, all eyes are on the state's financial roadmap for the upcoming fiscal year.
Holding both the position of Chief Minister and the finance portfolio, Siddaramaiah's 15th budget marks a record milestone in his political career. 

This is also his 8th budget presentation while holding the position of Chief Minister, establishing a noteworthy record in his political career.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's consecutive budget presentation underscores his leadership and fiscal stewardship over the state's economy.

With the budget announcement imminent, citizens across Bengaluru express their anticipation and hopes for impactful policy measures that address critical issues facing the state.

Yashwant BR, a student, called for increased support for drought-affected farmers and improved transportation facilities for rural students, highlighting the pressing needs within the agricultural and education sectors.

He said, "Farmers of the state are facing drought so it is expected that more grants will be released to them and more buses will be arranged for students going to school from villages.".

Similarly, Surya, an advocate, pitched for the welfare of the underprivileged, emphasizing the importance of measures to empower the poor and enhance safety for legal professionals.
"We have high expectations from the Chief Minister. I hope that this time the budget will give more benefits to the poor. I request that the Chief Minister bring a law that will take more measures to curb the violence against the advocates," he said.

Mohan, an auto driver, expressed concerns over the impact of bike taxis on livelihoods and the accessibility of free bus travel for girls, highlighting the need for equitable transportation policies.

He said, "Bike taxis should be banned in Bangalore, girls are allowed to travel in buses for free, this is causing problems for auto drivers and private company vehicles; poor girls should be allowed to travel for free if they want; but giving free to all girls is making it difficult for us to live.".

Prakash, emphasized the significance of investing in public education infrastructure to ensure quality education is accessible to all, addressing concerns about the dominance of private institutions.

He said, "All parents are enrolling their children in international schools only, upgrading our government school will benefit everyone.".
Santhosh, a government employee, advocated for the implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission, aligning Karnataka's salary structure with other states to enhance employee welfare.

He stated, "Eighth and ninth pay are already in effect in other states, I hope seventh pay will be implemented in our state.".
The 2023-24 Karnataka Budget witnessed substantial growth, with the budget size increasing from Rs 265,720 crore to Rs 327,747 crore, demonstrating a significant 23 per cent surge.

This expansion encompassed both revenue and capital expenditures, reflecting the government's commitment to holistic development across various sectors.
With Chief Minister Siddaramaiah poised to unveil the state's financial roadmap, anticipation mounts as citizens eagerly await initiatives that will shape Karnataka's economic landscape and foster inclusive growth.

As the day progresses, all eyes remain fixed on the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, where Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will outline his vision for the state's prosperity and progress in the forthcoming fiscal year.

 (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI) 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan reveals he rejected this multiple Oscar-winning film: 'I felt I was cheating and being dishonest...'

Anti-Valentine's Week 2024: From Slap Day to Breakup Day; check full list

Valentine's Day 2024: SMS, wishes, WhatsApp messages to send to your partner

Noida: Luxury housing project worth Rs 5000 crore in Sector 115 soon, price range starts from...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance planning massive deal with Tata Group, may soon buy..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE