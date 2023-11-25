Headlines

IPL 2024: Rahul Dravid to replace Gautam Gambhir as Lucknow Super Giants mentor?

Rescue Auger drill stuck in rubble, Uttarakhand tunnel rescue may take many more weeks

Meet Aitana Lopez, AI model from Spain with monthly earnings of nearly Rs 3 lakh

Australia captain Pat Cummins reacts to offensive post related to Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma; pic goes viral

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Trivandrum

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IPL 2024: Rahul Dravid to replace Gautam Gambhir as Lucknow Super Giants mentor?

Meet Aitana Lopez, AI model from Spain with monthly earnings of nearly Rs 3 lakh

IND vs AUS 2nd T20I: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Trivandrum

5 health benefits of avocado for weight loss

All box office records broken by Vijay’s Leo

Hypothyroidism: 7 remedies to reduce thyroid symptoms

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Netizens slam Salman Khan for lashing out at Khanzaadi, telling her to leave Bigg Boss 17 house: ‘Stop bullying…’

Fans say Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu’s chemistry in Dunki's song Lutt Putt Gaya reminds them of Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Not Vicky Kaushal, but this actor was Meghna Gulzar’s first choice for Sam Bahadur

HomeIndia

India

Rescue Auger drill stuck in rubble, Uttarakhand tunnel rescue may take many more weeks

Officials are now shifting focus to two alternatives — manual drilling through the remaining 10 or 12 metre stretch of the rubble or drilling down 86 metres from above.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Nov 25, 2023, 08:13 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The blades of the augering machine drilling through the rubble of the collapsed Silkyara tunnel were on Saturday stuck in the debris, forcing officials to consider switching to other options that could drag on the rescue of 41 workers trapped inside for 13 days by several weeks more.

Officials are now shifting focus to two alternatives — manual drilling through the remaining 10 or 12 metre stretch of the rubble or drilling down 86 metres from above.

Advising patience, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain said in Delhi “This operation could take a long time.” At the disaster site, international tunneling advisor Arnold Dix repeated his promise of getting the workers out “by Christmas”.

Manual drilling would involve individual workers entering the already bored 47-metre stretch of the rescue passage, drilling for a brief period in the confined space and then coming out to let some else take over.

This, according to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, could begin as soon as the equipment stuck in the planned escape passage is brought out.

Heavy equipment, already brought to the site, was being put in place Saturday for vertical drilling that officials had earlier said could take weeks. The process, Hasnain said, would begin in the “next 24 to 36 hours”.

He indicated that was the quicker of the two main options now being considered.

Drilling was at standstill for almost the entire day Friday, but the extent of the problem was known Saturday when international expert Dix told reporters that the auger machine is “busted”.
“Augering is finished… the auger is broken, destructed,” he told reporters.

“The mountain has again resisted the auger, so we are rethinking our approach. I am confident that the 41 men are coming home,” he said, insisting that they remained safe.

When asked to spell out a timeline, Dix said, “I have always promised that they will be home by Christmas.” The 25-tonne drilling machine, out of commission for now, includes an auger — a giant corkscrew-like device with a cutter at its end. This has so far created a horizontal passage of 46.8 metres into the rubble out of a total estimated length of 60 metres.

A steel chute had been pushed through, in sections, up to this point, where the rotary blades are stuck, followed by the long auger.

About 20 metres of the auger in the chute has been cut out, Uttarakhand Dhami told reporters. A plasma cutter is being airlifted from Hyderabad to tackle the remaining 25 metres.

Once that happens, manual drilling would begin, he said.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

What To Do In Introduces an Exciting New Travel Guide on The Emerald Cove & Willow Beach, Arizona

Viral video: Crocodile's deadly ambush on flying vulture shocks internet, watch

Soumya Vishwanathan murder case: Delhi court sentences life imprisonment to four convicts

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse Live: All 41 workers are safe: NDMA

Is India ready for China's H9N2 health crisis? Here's what Centre has to say

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE