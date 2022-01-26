Republic Day 2022 Parade 'special invitees' include sanitation workers and auto drivers

India is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day today and this year people from all walks of life have been invited to Republic Day celebrations at Rajpath. This will give an opportunity to those who never got a chance to see the Republic Day celebrations in person.

What marks Republic Day 2022 special is that this year's parade will have 565 'special invitees' including 250 construction workers, 115 safai karamcharis, 100 autorickshaw drivers and 100 healthcare workers. For the safety of visitors, only double-vaccinated invitees are allowed. All guests will be thermally screened and medical support will be available in a closure.

"It's a great gesture from the government to recognise their work. It was a tough task to complete everything between two Republic Day parades and that too amid the pandemic and despite the unusually long spell of rain. We were on our toes till the last day," said an official.

This is the second time, that there will be no foreign dignitary as Chief Guest at India's Republic Day celebrations.

The 'special invitees'

52-year-old Ashok Kumar who has been a sanitation worker with the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) for nearly 25 years has been invited to the event

Akshay Tanti from Malda, West Bengal who works as a helper at the Central Vista construction site in the national capital has also been invited for the special occasion.

Renu Nagar, 36, who works with The Trained Nurses' Association of India, an organisation that focuses on the welfare of nurses is also a special invitee.

Sanghamitra Sawant, 42, assistant secretary general of Trained Nurses' Association of India is also an invitee. She says the past two years have been tough for nurses.