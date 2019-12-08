Headlines

India

Rearing cows decreases criminal mindset: RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Mohan Bhagwat claimed for the idea to be implemented on a global level, proper 'documentation' noting the changes in the behavioural patterns of the criminals is paramount.

Dec 08, 2019

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Sunday championed the idea of opening more cow shelter in jails as it would reduce the criminal tendency of the prisoners.

At an event in Pune, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said, "Cow shelters were opened in jails and some inmates started rearing cows. Jailers of different prisons have told me, on two-three occasions, that criminal mindset of jail inmates who reared cows, decreased."

He claimed that for the idea to be implemented on a global level, proper 'documentation' noting the changes in the behavioural patterns of the criminals is necessary.

"If this needs to be established on the global level then documentation is necessary. Criminals have to undergo psychological analysis and after they rear cow, we have to again note the changes and take out its statistical probability and document it. When such a document comes from thousands of places, the fact will be established. This exercise needs to be undertaken", he added.

He also claimed that unlike the west where cows are reared for meat and milk, India raised cows in a 'sacred atmosphere', adding that its milk and other products were 'never sold'.

The RSS chief also said that earlier Indian farmers never used fertilizers, but instead used cow dung as natural manure to attain their yield.

Mohan Bhagwat considers "Gau Mata" as an integral part of "Hindu culture."

On February 6 at Vishwa Hindu Parishad's conclave at the Kumbh Mela, he said, "Gau mata and Ram form the basis of Indian culture."

