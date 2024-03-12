Ramadan 2024: Schools in these states issue special timings, check details here

The holy month of Ramadan commenced on March 12.

During the holy month of Ramadan, schools in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh have adjusted their timings to accommodate students attending Urdu and other minority language schools, ensuring they can observe the month without disrupting their studies.

A circular issued by the Directorate of Urdu and Other Minority Language Schools in Karnataka has revised the school timings for junior, senior, and high schools from 8 am to 12:45 pm throughout Ramadan. The circular instructs schools to implement these changes accordingly.

Similarly, the Andhra Pradesh School Education Department has modified the timings for Urdu medium primary, upper primary, high schools, parallel sections, and Urdu Medium DIETS across the state. The new timings, from 8 am to 1:30 pm, will be effective from March 12 to April 10, 2024.

According to the circular, this decision was made following a request from the Minority Teachers Association to adjust the timings for Ramadan. It also assures that the change will not affect the SSC Public Examinations or any other exams.