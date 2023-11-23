Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Daring woman in saree grabs dozens of snakes, viral video leaves internet shocked

Upgrade your drinkware collection with stylish and premium glass gets on Amazon

Meet IIT graduate brother of Sudha Murty, genius scientist with key space discoveries, he is…

7 Animals that can kill Tiger

Lesser-known siblings of Indian billionaires

Most popular WWE superstars of all time

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

Bigg Boss 17: Netizens call Vicky 'useless husband' for holding Sana Raees Khan's hand

SC warns Baba Ramdev, It will impose ₹1 crore Rs penalty for false advertising of Patanjali products

Miss Universe 2023: Meet Jane Dipika Garrett, Nepal's first plus sized Miss Universe contestant

Watch: Agastya Nanda cuts birthday cake with rumoured girlfriend Suhana Khan by his side, video goes viral

The Vaccine War OTT release: When, where to watch Vivek Agnihotri film

Dhootha trailer: Journalist Naga Chaitanya races against time to unveil truth behind mysterious predictions

HomeIndia

India

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot accuses BJP of 'misleading people, hatching conspiracies' to win elections

At a press conference at the Congress office, CM Gehlot also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on late Congress leader Rajesh Pilot and claimed the BJP wants to ''provoke'' the Gurjar community in the state.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 23, 2023, 12:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Thursday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot charged that the ''red diary'' issue and Mahadev betting app case were a ''conspiracy'' by the BJP to win assembly elections in Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

An inquiry into the matters should be done by a retired judge of the Supreme Court, he demanded.

At a press conference at the Congress office, Gehlot also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's remarks on late Congress leader Rajesh Pilot and claimed the BJP wants to ''provoke'' the Gurjar community in the state. 

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday accused the Congress of punishing Sachin Pilot after meting out the same treatment to his father Rajesh Pilot, saying anyone who speaks the truth in the party is shunted out of politics.

Sachin Pilot had hit back, saying there was no need for anyone other than the party and the people to worry about him.

READ | WHO asks China for details on respiratory illness outbreaks, clusters of pneumonia in children

Gehlot said 72 Gurjars were killed in police firing during the BJP rule when the community held an agitation to demand reservation. In contrast, no lathi charge was done during his rule despite agitations, and a five percent reservation was given. 

Lashing out at the BJP for publishing full-page advertisements in newspapers containing a compilation of news clippings on crime incidents in Rajasthan, Gehlot said the BJP wants to win elections by ''misleading people and hatching conspiracies''.

READ | Batters who scored most centuries in a year

The BJP has been targeting the Congress government in Rajasthan over the red diary matter and the Mahadev betting app matter. A sacked Rajasthan minister had alleged that the red diary contains details of alleged financial irregularities committed by the Gehlot government.

On November 5, the Centre blocked 22 illegal betting platforms, including the Mahadev app, on the Enforcement Directorate’s request. The action follows investigations conducted by the ED against an illegal betting app syndicate and subsequent raids in connection with the Mahadev app in Chhattisgarh.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Mukesh Ambani’s Rs 120000 crore Bajaj Finance rival may raise Rs 10000 crore, in talks with…

Delhi-NCR news: Fake call centre busted in Gurugram, 12 arrested

Private chats of Pakistan cricket sensation, Imam-ul-Haq leaked online prior to nikah ceremony

First visuals of workers stuck inside collapsed Uttarkashi tunnel surface, see photo here

Delhi: Man kills two sons after argument with wife, tries to take his own life

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha’s first official appearance as husband and wife

In pics: Ranbir Kapoor cuts birthday cake, celebrates his special day with media, fans

Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha share glimpse of ‘Chadha-Chopra war’ from ‘not-so traditional’ pre-wedding rituals

In pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks stunning as she walks the ramp in gorgeous golden gown at Paris Fashion Week

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Kirti Kulhari, Tejasswi Prakash, other celebs stun at event in Mumbai

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE