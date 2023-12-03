Headlines

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Close contest between Congress, BJP; Gehlot's fate to be decided

Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023 LIVE UPDATES: Close contest between Congress, BJP; Gehlot's fate to be decided

On November 25, polling was held in 199 of the 200 assembly constituencies of Rajasthan and there are 1,862 candidates in the fray.

DNA Web Team

Dec 03, 2023, 07:07 AM IST

The counting of votes polled in the November 25 Assembly Elections in Rajasthan will be done at 36 centres in the state on Sunday (December 3). Preparations, including security arrangements, have been completed for the counting process, which will begin at 8 am, the official said. The counting of ballot papers will be done first, followed by votes registered in electronic voting machines (EVMs), he said.

While 30 election districts have one counting centre, Jaipur, Jodhpur and Nagaur have two centres each, Gupta said.

On November 25, polling was held in 199 of the 200 assembly constituencies of the state and there are 1,862 candidates in the fray. 

