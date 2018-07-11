Rahul has no objection against release of movie on accused in Rajiv Gandhi assassination: Pa Ranjith

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has conveyed to film director Pa Ranjith of Ranjinikanth starrer Kaala fame that he and his family had no objection with the release of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi has conveyed to film director Pa Ranjith of Ranjinikanth starrer Kaala fame that he and his family had no objection with the release of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

Director Ranjith and actor Kalaiyarasan met Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday. Ranjith said that when he asked about the release of Perarivalan from the prison, Rahul Gandhi told him that he and his family has no objection.

Rahul Gandhi tweeted about his meeting with Ranjith and Kalaiyarasan and their conversation about politics, films and society. “We talked about politics, films and society. I enjoyed the interaction and look forward to continuing our dialogue,” he wrote in the tweet.

Perarivalan was one of the seven life convicts in the Rajiv assassination case. Perarivalan along with Murugan, Santhan. Robert Payas, Jayakumar, Ravichandran and Nalini, have been in prison for over 27 years after their death sentence were commuted to life.

Last month, President Ram Nath Kovind rejected the Tamil Nadu government’s plea to release the seven convicts on humanitarian grounds.

In fact, Rahul Gandhi had in March this year told IIM alumni in Singapore that he and his sister Priyanka have completely forgiven his father Rajiv Gandhi’s killers.

Perarivalan’s mother Arputhammal who had sought mercy killing of her son after President rejected the plea expressed hope that the centre should at least now release her son following Rahul Gandhi’s support.

Tamil Nadu Information and Publicity Minister Kadambur Raju said that the AIADMK government was in favour of the releasing all the seven convicts. “We hope the centre would accept Rahul Gandhi’s statement declaring his no objection for the release of the convicts and act on it,” he told reporters here.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister of State Pon Radhakrishnan said that the centre would take appropriate action on the issue of the seven convicts. He noted that recently President has rejected the state’s plea for early release of the convicts.