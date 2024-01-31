Twitter
'Rahul Gandhi’s car window pane smashed due to...': Congress clarifies after security lapse charge in Malda

Earlier today, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had claimed that the car was allegedly 'pelted with stones' by unidentified individuals during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Malda.

PTI

Updated: Jan 31, 2024, 07:19 PM IST

The Congress on Wednesday claimed that the rear window pane of Rahul Gandhi’s car got smashed when sudden brakes were applied as a woman came in front of the vehicle in West Bengal’s Malda district.

In a post on its official X handle, the Congress said, “A huge crowd had come to meet Rahul ji in Malda, West Bengal. In this crowd, a woman suddenly came in front of Rahul ji’s car to meet him, due to which the brakes were suddenly applied. Then the glass of the car broke due to the rope used in the security circle.” “People’s leader Rahul Gandhi is fighting for justice against the injustice being done to the people. The public is with them, the public is keeping them safe,” it added.

Earlier in the day, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had claimed that the car was allegedly “pelted with stones” by unidentified individuals during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ in Malda district. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, however, claimed the incident took place in the Katihar area in neighbouring Bihar.

