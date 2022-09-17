Search icon
Jammu and Kashmir police books another radical cleric

Another radical cleric was arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 17, 2022, 10:45 AM IST

Photo: File


Jammu and Kashmir police made another radical arrest in J-K Shopian district on Saturday. Three days after two other radical clerics were apprehended under the Public Safety Act, police arrested Sarjan Barkati, a radical religious preacher. 

As per Barkati's family, the religious preacher was arrested Saturday morning under PSA. Barkali was known as 'Freedom Chacha' because of delivering anti-national and pro-terrorist speeches in the wake of killing of Hizbul poster boy Burhan Wani in July 2016. 

Barkali was recently released after four years of detention under the PSA. 

(With inputs from IANS)

