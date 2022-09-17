Jammu and Kashmir police books another radical cleric

Photo: File



Jammu and Kashmir police made another radical arrest in J-K Shopian district on Saturday. Three days after two other radical clerics were apprehended under the Public Safety Act, police arrested Sarjan Barkati, a radical religious preacher.

As per Barkati's family, the religious preacher was arrested Saturday morning under PSA. Barkali was known as 'Freedom Chacha' because of delivering anti-national and pro-terrorist speeches in the wake of killing of Hizbul poster boy Burhan Wani in July 2016.

Barkali was recently released after four years of detention under the PSA.

(With inputs from IANS)

Read: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani sentenced to 6 months in jail in 2016 case