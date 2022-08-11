Pune: Former IAS officer sentenced to five years in jail for sexual assault of four minor girls

File Photo

Former Indian Administrative Service (IAS) Maruti Hari Sawant was sentenced to five years in jail by a session court in Pune for the rape of a 13-year-old girl and the molestation of three other girls in March 2015. In addition to that, he was given a fine of 10 lakh rupees.

Sinhagad police station filed a first information report (FIR) under sections 376, 354, and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 4, 6, 8, and 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act after the event occurred in March 2015.

Sawant, who lived with his family in a flat in Shivajinagar, reportedly visited his father-in-residence law's near the school in Hingne Khurd, where the incidents happened.

Sawant used to entice a large number of schoolgirls to the playground by offering them sweets and cookies. Then, he'd force them to watch pornographic videos on his computer as he sexually assaulted them at his father-in- law's apartment. The girls reported the attacks to their school counselor. A complaint was made to the authorities by the counsellor and the parents.

During the search of his home, the police found and confiscated a computer with 3,500 pornographic movies, which were eventually presented as evidence in court.

Pratap Pardeshi, a public prosecutor with special responsibilities, presented the government's case. Sawant, an IAS official who had been promoted and assigned to the Pune office of the Maharashtra Council for Agriculture Education and Research (MCAER), was born in 1968. The government suspended him when the event became public knowledge.