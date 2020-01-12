Protests in Greater Noida over Gaurav Chandel's murder; Priyanka, Mayawati slam Yogi govt

After the murder of Gaurav Chandel, regional manager of a private firm, hundreds of apartment dwellers at Greater Noida West took to the streets demanding the arrest of Chandel's murderers.

The residents shouted slogans demanding justice for Gaurav.

Chandel was shot dead while he was returning from his office to his residence in Greater Noida West on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The corporate employee's body was found barely three kilometres from his residence.

Meerut Range IG Alok Shrivastava said that the investigation is underway, and the murderers would soon be arrested. He also added that a Special Task Force has been constituted to identify Gaurav's murderers.

Meanwhile, Chandel's family has accused the Uttar Police police of failing to fulfill their responsibility of catching the killers.

Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) chief Mayawati also expressed anguish over the incident and cautioned the UP government about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

She said, "It will be better if the UP government pays proper attention to public interest without showing carelessness".

नोएडा में गौरव चन्देल की हत्या के मामले में भी लीपापोती व सरकारी उदासीनता के कारण वहाँ पूरे क्षेत्र में जन आक्रोश लगातार बढ़ता ही जा रहा है। यूपी सरकार खासकर अपराध-नियंत्रण व कानून-व्यवस्था के मामले में इस प्रकार की लापरवाही को छोड़कर जनहित पर समुचित ध्यान दे तो यह बेहतर होगा। — Mayawati (@Mayawati) January 12, 2020

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi also weighed in on the incident, demanding justice for the family members of Gaurav Chandel.

"The government's action in the aftermath of the murder is still lax," Priyanka said.

प्रबंधक के पद पर काम करने वाले गौरव चंदेल जी की नोएडा में अपराधियों ने हत्या कर दी थी। लूट-पाट के बाद हुई हत्या में सरकार की कार्रवाई अभी तक ढीली-ढाली ही है। नोएडा जैसे लोकेशन पर अगर अपराधियों के हौसले इतने बुलंद हैं तो पूरे यूपी में क्या स्थिति होगी? pic.twitter.com/J2XrwSQVTE — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) January 12, 2020

"If the spirits of the criminals are so high at a location like Noida, then what will be the situation in the whole of UP?" she added.