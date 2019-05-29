Power of faith! 120-year-old woman from Uttarakhand keeping Roza

They say if you have belief and trust in God then nothing comes in between if one wants to be an ideal practitioner of one's traditions and customs. With such a spirit and devotion towards God, 120-year-old Rafeekan is keeping Roza (fasting in Islam) in this holy month of Ramzan. Rafeekan is a resident of Mahuakheraganj village in Kashipur, Uttarakhand.

Setting an example of her commendable spirit, Rafeekan is keeping Roza against all the odds and challenges like her age, and age-related illness. Her believe and trust in God is such that she is following every ritual with discipline like offering Nazam five-times a day and other customs.

Rafeekan, who has 5 sons and 3 daughter, daughters-in-laws, grandsons all salute her commendable spirit of following one's dharma or ritual with so much devotion that it is has really become learning for generations to come.

Not only her family members who all live together, but even people in her village also lauds her commendable spirit that in this age when people are barely able to perform their daily routine, she is managing to keep Roza and displaying her ultimate devotion towards God.

In what can be termed as nothing less than a miracle, according to her family members, villagers, 120-year-old Rafeekan had passed away almost 2-3 years back but miraculously returned back to life. Going by what her family members say, everyone believed that she was no more and started preparing for her final rites but suddenly she returned back to life.

Rafeekan herself believe that she had passed away and said she visited God's home where she was offered food but then she was pushed back to life as her age had not got over.

Rafeekan starts keeping Roza a week before the month of Ramzan commence and continue a week after Eid ends. Rafeenkan family members are so proud of her that in such extreme summers when day temperature soars up to 45 degrees, she is keeping Roza with all devotion and honesty.