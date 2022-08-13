Portion of highway collapses in Himachal Pradesh, CM Jai Ram Thakur orders probe

Photo: ANI

After a major portion of the Kalka-Shimla Highway collapsed in Solan, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur ordered a probe into the damage on Friday. The CM has sought a report from the regional office of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The highway suffered major damage after heavy rains in the area.

“So I have talked to the regional office of NHAI, and have asked them to investigate and submit a report. The agency through which the construction has taken place has also been reported. A team of engineers will visit the spot and investigate it. Currently, traffic is being diverted," Thakur was quoted as saying.

(With inputs from ANI)