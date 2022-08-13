Search icon
Delhi Metro to run as per schedule on Independence Day 2022, no parking at stations Sunday onwards

Independence Day 2022: Parking facilities at Delhi Metro stations will not be available from Sunday morning till Monday afternoon.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 13, 2022, 07:17 AM IST

Delhi Metro (File photo)

Delhi Metro train services will continue to run as per schedule on Independence Day 2022 on August 15, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said on Friday.

However, parking facilities at Delhi Metro stations will not be available from Sunday morning (August 14) till Monday afternoon (2 pm) in view of security measures adopted for Independence Day, the transporter said.

"Parking facilities will not be available at the Delhi Metro stations from 6:00 AM on Sunday i.E, 14th August, 2022 till 2:00 PM on Monday i.E, 15th August, 2022 in view of the security measures adopted on the occasion of Independence Day," DMRC tweeted on Friday.

Traffic advisory

On Thursday, the Delhi Police also issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth vehicular movement across the capital on Independence Day.

Eight roads Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, SP Mukherjee Marg, Chandni Chowk Road, Nishad Raj Marg, Esplanade Road and its link road to Netaji Subhash Marg, Ring Road from Rajghat to ISBT and Outer Ring Road from ISBT to IP Flyover will remain closed for general traffic, the advisory stated.

Noida, Loni, Singhu, Ghazipur, Badarpur, Safia, Maharajpur, Aya Nagar, Auchandi, Surya Nagar, Rajokri, Dhansa, Apsara, Kalandi Kunj, Jharoda, Bhopura, Lal Kuan Pul Prahlad Pur and Tikri borders will be closed for commercial and transport vehicles from Friday 10 pm till 11 am on Saturday, and similarly on Sunday and Monday, it said.

Buses bound for Kauria Pul or Red Fort or the Old Delhi railway station will operate via the ISBT bridge (Yudhistir Setu) and terminate at Boulevard Road near the Mori Gate U-turn, it said.

