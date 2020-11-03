'Will continue to support Afghanistan's brave struggle against terrorism': PM Modi condemns Kabul attack

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday strongly condemned the attack at Kabul University and asserted that India will continue to support Afghanistan's brave struggle against terrorism.

In a strongly-worded tweet, Modi said, "I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack at Kabul University today. Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the injured. We will continue to support Afghanistan's brave struggle against terrorism."

I strongly condemn the cowardly terrorist attack at Kabul University today. Our prayers are with the families of the victims and the injured. We will continue to support Afghanistan's brave struggle against terrorism. Also read Afghanistan: Gunmen kill at least 10 students in attack on Kabul university November 2, 2020

At least 22 people were killed including students on Monday after three gunmen stormed into Kabul University and opened fire on the students. The attack started after an explosion on the northern gate of the university, Khaama Press reported.

This was the second attack on an educational institution in the capital in just over a week. The three attackers killed at least 22 people, including students, and wounded 22 others before Afghan security forces shot the gunmen dead, the health ministry said.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also condemned the appalling attack, stressing that the incident is an assault on the human right to education.

The Secretary-General expressed his deepest sympathies to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

This appalling attack, the second in ten days on a school facility in Kabul, is also an assault on the human right to education, a statement issued by the spokesperson for the Secretary-General said.

Guterres reiterated that those responsible must be held accountable.

The United Nations stands by the people and Government of Afghanistan in support of their long-held aspirations for peace, the statement said.

A suicide bomber had killed 24 people including teenage students at an education centre in Kabul on October 24. Islamic State had claimed responsibility for that attack, without providing evidence.

In a post on Twitter, the Afghanistan Presidential Palace announced a day of mourning on Tuesday, for which the Afghan flag will fly at half-mast in the country and at its diplomatic missions around the world.

(With agency inputs)