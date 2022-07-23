Search icon
PM Modi, VP Venkaiah Naidu, MPs bid farewell to outgoing President Ram Nath Kovind

Murmu, the first tribal leader to be elected to the top constitutional post, will assume office on Monday.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 23, 2022, 07:07 PM IST

File Photo

On Saturday evening, Parliament hosted a farewell to President Ram Nath Kovind, a day before his stint as the country's constitutional head ends. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha members attended the farewell ceremony in Parliament's Central Hall.

Birla presented a citation to Kovind on behalf of the legislators. The outgoing President was also given a gift and a signature book signed by the MPs.

President Kovind addressed the parliament, a day after he was felicitated with a farewell dinner at PM Modi’s residence. “Five years ago, I took oath as President of India here in Central Hall. All MPs have a special place in my heart,” he said during the address.

“When we see India as a big family, we realise there are multiple ways to resolve disputes. Mahatma Gandhi used peace and non-violence to instill harmony...we must adopt his ways. MPs should always follow the Gandhian philosophy while exercising rights of debate and dissent in Parliament,” he said. “I will always be grateful to the citizens of the country for giving me the opportunity to serve as President.”

Calling parliament a “temple of democracy”, he said: “As in any family, sometimes there are differences of opinion even in Parliament. But we are all members of the 'Parliament family' whose top priority is to continue working in the interest of the big joint family of the nation.”

“I thank PM Modi's council of ministers, VP Venkaiah Naidu, LS Speaker Om Birla for support during my tenure,” he underlined.

Prime Minister Modi hosted a dinner in President Kovind's honor on Friday night. Members of the Union Council of Ministers, state chief ministers, and other dignitaries attended the event.

 

On Thursday, Droupadi Murmu was elected as the 15th President of India. Murmu, the first tribal leader to be elected to the top constitutional post, will assume office on Monday.

