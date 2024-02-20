Twitter
Weather Update: Rains lash Delhi-NCR, more showers likely through the day

Meet engineer who cracked UPSC without coaching to become IPS officer in 2nd attempt, a social media star with…

PM Modi to unveil major rail development projects in J&K, to flag off first electric train in Valley today

DNA TV Show: When and who will form the next Pakistan govt?

Farmers reject Centre's proposal on MSP, to resume protest from Feb 21

These rail projects are expected to enhance connectivity, promote environmental sustainability and stimulate economic development in the region.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 06:05 AM IST

In a significant move towards bolstering infrastructure in Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate, dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects on February 20. Among the key highlights, PM Modi will dedicate to the nation the new 48 km rail line between Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan, costing Rs 15,863 crore and the newly electrified 185.66 km Baramulla-Sringar-Banihal-Sangaldan rail section, valued at Rs 470.23 cr.

The Prime Minister will also flag off the first electric train in the valley and train service between Sangaldan and Baramulla station in Srinagar.

The commissioning of the Banihal-Khari-Sumber-Sangaldan section is noteworthy for its use of Ballast Less Track (BLT), ensuring a smoother ride for passengers. Additionally, this portion includes India's longest transportation tunnel, T-50, spanning 12.77 km between Khari-Sumber. These rail projects are expected to enhance connectivity, promote environmental sustainability and stimulate economic development in the region.

Part of the ambitious 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project with a Rs 41,119 cr project cost, aimed at establishing an all-weather, comfortable and economically feasible transportation network through the challenging Pir Panjal Ranges, 161 km have already been commissioned so far and 48 km between Banihal-Sangaldan will be commissioned on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to note that the electrification of the Baramulla-Sringar-Banihal-Sangaldan section is a step towards clean energy use in the valley. Currently, the diesel-run trains operate on 138 km of the Baramulla-Banihal section. With the new line becoming operational, commuters can now travel by train from Baramulla to Sangaldan, covering 20 stations along the route.

This marks a historic shift towards trains running on clean fuel in the region, contributing to a sustainable and efficient transportation network.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)

