PM Modi pays tribute to Sant Ravidas on 644th birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the mystic poet, Sant Ravidas on the occasion of his birth anniversary, also known as Ravidas Jayanti, on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, " Saint Ravidasji gave messages on equality, goodwill and compassion centuries ago, which has inspired the countrymen for ages. I pay tribute to him on his birth anniversary."

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion. Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar.

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 is being celebrated across the nation today. This year marks the 644th birth anniversary of the renowned saint Guru Ravidas, who is known for his contribution to the Bhakti movement.

The Jayanti is especially celebrated in North India including Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. Also known by Raidas, Rohidas and Ruhidas - his devotional songs and verses created a lasting impact upon the Bhakti Movement.

Around 40 of the poems accredited to Ravidas were included in the Adi Granth, the sacred scripture of Sikhism. It is generally believed that Ravidas met Nanak, the first Guru, and founder of the Sikh tradition.

