PM Modi pays tribute to Sant Ravidas on 644th birth anniversary

Headlines

Mukesh Ambani makes big statement on Reliance Jio Financial Services business demerger, says process is...

Virat Kohli smashes 76th international hundred in his 500th match, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

Rohandeep Singh “Jumping Tomato Studio” Expands Globally: New Offices in the UK and Dubai

Sector 153, Noida: Hottest Real Estate Address With ACE Group’s Projects

How to Get a Crown on TikTok Profile Picture?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

Mukesh Ambani makes big statement on Reliance Jio Financial Services business demerger, says process is...

Virat Kohli smashes 76th international hundred in his 500th match, surpasses Sachin Tendulkar in elite list

Top 10 richest cricketers in India

Real-life partners of cast of Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana

AI imagines Indian actors as Mahabharat characters 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

Oppenheimer and Barbie review, Kim Kardashian looks spooky in the first American Horror Story season 12 teaser & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 21

Manipur viral video, terrorist threatens to target EAM Jaishankar & HM Amit Shah, & more | DNA News Wrap, July 21

Watch | 3 earthquakes in 30 minutes jolt Rajasthan's Jaipur, dramatic videos show impact

Alia Bhatt drops photos with Ranveer Singh from Manish Malhotra's event, shares funny BTS story

BTS’ Jungkook recalls torturing himself in past after making mistakes, says ‘I started to…’

SS Rajamouli praises Nag Ashwin for Kalki 2898 AD's first glimpse, comments on Prabhas' look, but poses this question

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi pays tribute to Sant Ravidas on 644th birth anniversary

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 27, 2021, 10:06 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the mystic poet, Sant Ravidas on the occasion of his birth anniversary, also known as Ravidas Jayanti, on Saturday.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said, " Saint Ravidasji gave messages on equality, goodwill and compassion centuries ago, which has inspired the countrymen for ages. I pay tribute to him on his birth anniversary."

Sant Ravidas belonged to the bhakti movement during the 15th to 16th century and his hymns are included in the Guru Granth Sahib. He is considered the founder of the 21st-century Ravidassia religion. Ravidas Jayanti is celebrated on Magh Purnima, which is the full moon day of the Magh month as per the Hindu calendar. 

Guru Ravidas Jayanti 2021 is being celebrated across the nation today. This year marks the 644th birth anniversary of the renowned saint Guru Ravidas, who is known for his contribution to the Bhakti movement.

The Jayanti is especially celebrated in North India including Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab. Also known by Raidas, Rohidas and Ruhidas - his devotional songs and verses created a lasting impact upon the Bhakti Movement.

Around 40 of the poems accredited to Ravidas were included in the Adi Granth, the sacred scripture of Sikhism. It is generally believed that Ravidas met Nanak, the first Guru, and founder of the Sikh tradition.

(With ANI inputs)

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

5 skincare tips for women in 30s for younger looking skin

Schools Holiday 2023: List of schools closed in Maharashtra due to heavy rainfall for 2 days, check details

Fearless man releases dozens of snakes into wild, viral video stuns netizens

Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 2nd Indian batsman after Sachin Tendulkar to achieve remarkable feat

Manipur shocker: Nationwide outrage, call for President’s Rule; sexual abuse of 2 women sparks political war

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

In Pics: Nysa Devgan attends Beyonce's London concert with Orhan Awatramani, Kanika Kapoor, and friends

In Pics: Marketa Vondrousova defeats Ons Jabeur to win maiden grand slam title

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE