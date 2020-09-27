Our farmers are foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India's agricultural sector has again shown its prowess during coronavirus crisis.

"Our farming sector, our farmers, our villages are the foundation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat. If they are strong, then the foundation of AatmaNirbharBharat will also be strong," said PM Modi.

Addressing the 69th edition of his monthly radio programme 'Mann ki Baat', Modi said that the country's agriculture sector has recently unshackled itself, in a reference to the agriculture reform Bills passed recently by the Parliament.

"One who is grounded stays firm even during the biggest storms. During these tough times of corona, our farm sector, our farmers are a living example of this. Even during this crisis, our agricultural sector has again shown its prowess. Our farmers, farm sector, villages, are the foundation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. If they are strong, the foundation of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' will be strong," Prime Minister Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that he has received letters from many farmers, and their organisations, which reveal the changes made in the agriculture sector in recent times.

Modi also hailed India's rich tradition of storytelling.

"History of stories is as ancient as the human civilization itself. 'Where there is a soul, there is a story'.... In India, there has been a rich tradition of storytelling. We're proud to be denizens of land that nurtured the tradition of Hitopadesha & Panch Tantra," the PM said.

"I urge all storytellers to include all inspirational stories from the period of foreign rule as we are going to celebrate 75 years of independence. Especially between 1857 & 1947. We can introduce our new generation to them in form of stories," he added.

The prime minister further said that the coronavirus crisis period has served as fostering bonding among the family members and brought them together.

Earlier on September 14, Prime Minister Modi had invited suggestions from the people, for the 69th edition of the programme, through the Namo App, @mygovindia or by dialling 1800-11-7800.

In his earlier address on August 30, the Prime Minister had said that the month of September would be observed as 'Nutrition Month'. He had also given the call to 'team up for toys', aimed at making India a hub for toy production.

'Mann ki Baat' is a radio programme, aired on All India Radio on the last Sunday of every month, through which the Prime Minister interacts with the nation.