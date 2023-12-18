PM Modi inaugurates World's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi | 10 facts

PM Modi inaugurates the world's largest meditation centre in Varanasi. Here's everything you need to know about Swarved Mahamandir.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi integrated the majestic seven-floor temple known as the Swarved Mahamandir, situated in the Umaraha neighbourhood of Varanasi on Monday. Swarved Mahamandir has become the world's largest meditation centre. After the opening, PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, visited the meditation centre, which has 20,000 seats for guests at a time.
Here are several facts about the world's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir:
- The Swarved Mahamandir is located approximately 12 km from the Varanasi city centre. It covers an expansive area of 3,00,000 square feet.
- The temple has an impressive 20,000- seating capacity, and a beautiful design with 125-petal lotus domes.
- Sant Pravar Vigyan Dev and Sadguru Acharya Swantantra Dev laid the Mahamandir's foundation in 2004.
- The building required the combined efforts of fifteen engineers and six hundred labourers.
- The temple has 101 fountains as well as elaborately carved teakwood doors and ceilings.
- The walls of the seven-story superstructure known as the Mahamandir bear verses from the Swarveda.
- The walls are adorned with pink sandstone, and the majesty is further enhanced by a lovely garden filled with healing plants.
- The temple is named after the Swarved, a spiritual literature written by Sadguru Shri Sadafal Deoji Mahara, the creator of Vihangam Yoga and an eternal yogi.
- The temple propagates Swarveda teachings, with a focus on Brahm Vidya, a body of knowledge that enables spiritual seekers to sustain a state of perfect Zen.
- Swarved Mahamandir aims to illuminate humankind with its magnificent spiritual aura and engulf the world in a state of peaceful alertness.