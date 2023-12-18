PM Modi inaugurates World's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi | 10 facts

Headlines

UIDAI update: Deadline to update Aadhaar details online extended, know how to change address

Meet visually impaired IAS officer, who lost father at 10, mother sold pickles, took loan, cleared UPSC without coaching

Dawood Ibrahim dead? Media reports from Pakistan on underworld don say...

Apple AirPods 4 with new new design, updated case likely to debut 2024

Meet star kid who started own business at age 10, mother is Bollywood star, father is worth Rs 3000 crore, he sells...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

UIDAI update: Deadline to update Aadhaar details online extended, know how to change address

Meet visually impaired IAS officer, who lost father at 10, mother sold pickles, took loan, cleared UPSC without coaching

SS Rajamouli grills Prasanth Neel, Prabhas, Prithviraj over Salaar's KGF connection, reveals why he is 'disappointed'

Most viewed Indian film teasers on YouTube in 2023

Steps to make your own glycerin moisturizer

10 animals that can live forever

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Chandrayaan 3 to Atiq Ahmed, What are the top searches on Google in India 2023?

Meet star kid who started own business at age 10, mother is Bollywood star, father is worth Rs 3000 crore, he sells...

This star actress was born when mother was unmarried, she didn't attend superstar father's funeral, refused to mourn him

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui breaks down after Ayesha Khan questions him, says 'I will walk out if...'

HomeIndia

India

PM Modi inaugurates World's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir in Varanasi | 10 facts

PM Modi inaugurates the world's largest meditation centre in Varanasi. Here's everything you need to know about Swarved Mahamandir.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 18, 2023, 12:42 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi integrated the majestic seven-floor temple known as the Swarved Mahamandir, situated in the Umaraha neighbourhood of Varanasi on Monday. Swarved Mahamandir has become the world's largest meditation centre. After the opening, PM Modi and Yogi Adityanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, visited the meditation centre, which has 20,000 seats for guests at a time. 

Here are several facts about the world's largest meditation centre Swarved Mahamandir:

  • The Swarved Mahamandir is located approximately 12 km from the Varanasi city centre. It covers an expansive area of 3,00,000 square feet. 
     
  • The temple has an impressive 20,000- seating capacity, and a beautiful design with 125-petal lotus domes. 
     
  • Sant Pravar Vigyan Dev and Sadguru Acharya Swantantra Dev laid the Mahamandir's foundation in 2004.
     
  • The building required the combined efforts of fifteen engineers and six hundred labourers.
     
  • The temple has 101 fountains as well as elaborately carved teakwood doors and ceilings.
     
  • The walls of the seven-story superstructure known as the Mahamandir bear verses from the Swarveda.
     
  • The walls are adorned with pink sandstone, and the majesty is further enhanced by a lovely garden filled with healing plants.
     
  • The temple is named after the Swarved, a spiritual literature written by Sadguru Shri Sadafal Deoji Mahara, the creator of Vihangam Yoga and an eternal yogi.
     
  • The temple propagates Swarveda teachings, with a focus on Brahm Vidya, a body of knowledge that enables spiritual seekers to sustain a state of perfect Zen.
     
  • Swarved Mahamandir aims to illuminate humankind with its magnificent spiritual aura and engulf the world in a state of peaceful alertness.

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet CEO set for record-breaking Rs 905 crore bonus, Rs 1,95,000 crore company has one condition…

India's biggest flop actor, gave 19 flop films in 12 years, only 1 hit, father was superstar, he is now..

Meet CEO, son of daily wage labourer, who started working at 10; now owns Rs 3000 crore company

Meet IAS officer, daughter of street vendor, who cleared UPSC in 2nd attempt with AIR...

Parliament security breach: What was Lalit Jha's backup plan if Plan A went South? Explained

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad look stylish at Pashmina Roshan’s retro-themed birthday bash

Viral photos: What if Friends had kids? AI imagines Monica-Chandler, Ross-Rachel as parents

In pics: Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu, Venkatesh Daggubati attend Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni's star-studded Diwali bash

5 most controversial family feuds in Bollywood

In pics: Sara Ali Khan flaunts washboard abs as she poses in a bikini in new photos from Goa

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE