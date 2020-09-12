PM Modi inaugurates 1.75 lakh houses built under PM Awas Yojana in Madhya Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated 1.75 lakh houses built under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Rural) in Madhya Pradesh.

The Prime Minister, through video conference, inaugurated the houses and also spoke to beneficiaries from Dhar, Singrauli and Gwalior who had received benefits under the scheme.

During the ceremony, PM Modi said that Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) is not just about building houses, it is about building self-confidence and empowering the poor.

''Even during the time of coronavirus pandemic, houses under PMAY were constructed in just 45 to 60 days which is a very good example of turning disaster into an opportunity,'' Modi said.

Reasserting his push for self-reliance, Modi said that the government is ensuring the use of local goods in construction and manufacturing projects to boost India's economy.

The PM Modi congratulated the benifciaries of the scheme and said, "Your celebrations this Diwali, and on other festivals will be at another level. Had it not been for the corona phase, your Pradhan Sevak (PM Modi) would have been amidst you in this hour of celebration."

Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, among others also took part in the program held today.

"I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi on behalf of the people of Madhya Pradesh for changing the direction and status of the country through his welfare schemes," Chouhan said.

"Under the leadership of PM Modi, we have constructed 17 lakh out of the 20 lakh houses. PM's dream is that every poor in the country has his own home. With his blessings Madhya Pradesh is swiftly moving forward in this direction," he added.

(With agency inputs)