PM Modi greets people of Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram on statehood days

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes to the people of Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh on their Statehood Day and heaped praise on their culture and traditions.

"Best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Mizoram on their Statehood Day. The entire nation is proud of the great Mizo culture. The people of Mizoram are known for their kindness and commitment to living in harmony with nature. Praying for the state`s continuous growth," he said.

In another tweet, PM Modi praised the people of Arunachal Pradesh for their commitment to the country`s development."Greetings to the wonderful people of Arunachal Pradesh on the special occasion of their Statehood Day.

The people of this state are known for their culture, courage, and a strong commitment to India`s development. May Arunachal Pradesh keeps scaling new heights of progress," he said.

Arunachal Pradesh became a full-fledged state on February 20, 1987. Similarly, Mizoram became the 23rd state of India on February 20, 1987, with the Fifty-Third Amendment of the Indian Constitution, 1986.