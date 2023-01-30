‘People of J-K gave me love and not hand grenade’: Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar rally

Rahul Gandhi in Srinagar

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a rally at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium in Srinagar marking the culmination of his Bharat Jodo Yatra today (January 30). Addressing the public rally amid snowfall, the Gandhi scion said that I have learnt from Gandhiji to live a life without fear.

Rahul Gandhi noted that the people of Jammu and Kashmir gave him a lot of love and they did not throw hand grenade at him. He said the people of Jammu and Kashmir welcomed him with love and tears.

The Wayanad MP said that he had injured his knee while playing football during his childhood and when he launched Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari, there was pain in the knee, but the pain disappeared once he reached Jammu and Kashmir.

"I learned a lot. One day, I was in a lot of pain. I thought I have to walk for 6-7 hours more and it'll be difficult. But a young girl came running to me and said that she had written something for me. She hugged me and ran away. I started reading it," he said.

"I can see your knee is hurting because when you put pressure on that leg, it shows on your face. I can't walk with you, but I'm walking beside you from my heart because I know you're walking for me and my future. Right at that moment,my pain vanished," added Rahul Gandhi.

Priyanka Gandhi also addressed the rally and said the Bharat Jodo Yatra was a spiritual one. "I can say that the politics going on in the country is something which can't benefit the nation. A politics that divides and breaks, affects the nation. So, in a way, this was a spiritual yatra," she said.

"When my brother was coming to Kashmir, he sent a message to my mother and me. He said he had a unique feeling of going home. He said his family members were waiting for him. That they come and hug him with tears in their eyes, and that their pain and emotions were entering his own heart," Priyanka added.

ational Conference leader Omar Abdullah and PDP leader Mehbooba Muft attended the rally at Sher-e-Kashmir Stadium along with other senior leaders. The rally was also attended by leaders from DMK, CPI, RSP and IUML. BSP MP Shyam Singh Yadav was also present during the rally.