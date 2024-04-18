Twitter
Patiala Lok Sabha constituency: Know polling date, candidates list, past election results

The parliamentary elections in Punjab’s 13 seats are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on June 1 (seventh phase). The Patiala seat is one of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha constituencies.

Latest News

Pavan Naidu

Updated : Apr 18, 2024, 11:50 PM IST

article-main
The 2024 Lok Sabha elections are set to start on Friday (19 April). The elections will be held in seven phases, from April 19 to June 1 and the votes will be counted on June 4. The parliamentary elections in Punjab’s 13 seats are scheduled to be conducted in a single phase on June 1 (seventh phase). The Patiala seat is one of Punjab's 13 Lok Sabha constituencies. 

Patiala Lok Sabha Election 2024 Candidates List

In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has fielded Dr. Balbir Singh for the Patiala Lok Sabha constituency. Preneet Kaur, the sitting MP who has recently joined the BJP is set to contest again for the constituency. The Congress Party has announced the candidacy of Dr. Dharamvir Gandhi to contest from the Patiala constituency. Meanwhile, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) has fielded N.K. Sharma for the seat.

Patiala Lok Sabha Election 2019 results

In the previous general elections, Preneet Kaur from Congress (now in BJP) emerged victorious in the constituency, securing 532027 votes. Whereas, SAD’ Surjit Singh Rakhra was the runner-up who secured 369309 votes.

Patiala Lok Sabha Election 2014 results

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Dr. Dharamvir Gandhi from AAP (now in Congress) won the Patiala constituency with 365671 votes, defeating Congress’ Preneet Kaur who secured 344729 votes.

