Remembering Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya on his 104th birth anniversary

Well-known thinker of right-wing ideology, philosopher and co-founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh (forerunner of Bharatiya Janata Party), Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya was born on this day in 1916 in Mathura.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya came into contact with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) when he was pursuing his graduation, and he became an RSS pracharak.

However, before becoming a pracharak, he was trained in RSS education in 1939 and 1942 and only after the training, he was made a pracharak.

He teamed up with Shyama Prasad Mukherjee and the foundation of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh was laid in the year 1951.

Deendayal was then inducted into the Bharatiya Jana Sangh. He was made the general secretary of the UP unit. He later became the national general secretary of the BJS, and after Mukherjee's death in 1951, shaped the principles and ideology of BJS till 1968.

He has been the source of ideological guidance and moral inspiration for the BJP since its inception.

Deendayal died under mysterious circumstances near Mughalsarai Junction railway station in February 1968. After 50 years of his death, that railway station was renamed after him as "Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction" by the government in 2018.

PM Modi to address BJP workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address BJP workers from all over India today at 11 AM, on the occasion of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's 104th birth anniversary.

In a tweet, Modi said Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's ideals inspire everyone to serve the poor and ensure a positive difference in their lives.

Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji’s ideals inspire us to serve the poor and ensure a positive difference in their lives. On his Jayanti tomorrow, 25th September at 11 AM, I would be addressing @BJP4India Karyakartas from all over India. Do watch. pic.twitter.com/7sFPFWwiXF — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2020

JP Nadda to address Upadhyaya's anniversary celebrations

BJP national president JP Nadda will also address Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's birth anniversary celebrations in Jaipur today through video conference.

The ceremony will be held at the national memorial site at Dhankya railway station. The ceremony, which will start at 5 pm, will be broadcast live on various social media platforms.

Along with Nadda, Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjunram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary will also be present for the ceremony.

Ministers pay tribute to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, check out the tweets below:

भारतीय राजनीति के पुरोधा, बहुमुखी व्यक्तित्व के धनी और जनसंघ के संस्थापक सदस्य पं.दीन दयाल उपाध्यायजी ने भारतीय संस्कृति और मूल्यों की रक्षा व संरक्षण के लिए जीवन पर्यन्त संघर्ष किया। एकात्म मानववाद व अंत्योदय के विचारों से उन्होंने देश को एक प्रगतिशील विचारधारा देने का काम किया। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) September 25, 2020

एकात्म मानववाद तथा अंत्योदय दर्शन के प्रणेता, जनसंघ के संस्थापक सदस्य, सामाजिक व राजनीतिक जीवन में सत्यनिष्ठा के प्रतिमान, कुशल संगठनकर्ता पं. दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जी को उनकी जयंती पर कोटिशः नमन। आपका दर्शन, भारतीय राजनीति को अंतिम व्यक्ति के उत्कर्ष हेतु सदैव प्रेरित करता रहेगा। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 25, 2020

एकात्म मानववाद, और अंत्योदय के दर्शन से शांति व विकास का मार्ग दिखाने वाले पं.दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जी की जयंती पर उन्हें मेरा नमन। देश व समाज की प्रगति के जिस लक्ष्य के लिये उन्होंने जीवन समर्पित किया, उसे प्राप्त करने के लिये, उनके दिखाये मार्ग पर हम तेजी से आगे बढ़ रहे हैं। pic.twitter.com/ISaBM8uP8b — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 25, 2020