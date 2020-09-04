Pak will suffer 'heavy losses' if it takes advantage of situation at Ladakh with China: CDS General Bipin Rawat

Chief Of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat on Thursday warned Pakistan of severe repercussions if they try to take advantage of the border situation in Ladakh with China. He stated that Islamabad could suffer"heavy losses" for any transgression.

"If any threat develops around our northern borders, Pakistan could take advantage of that and create some trouble for us. Therefore, we have taken adequate precaution to ensure that any such misadventure by Pakistan is sorted and they are not able to succeed in their mission. In fact, they may suffer heavy losses should they attempt any misadventure," Gen Rawat said.

He made these remarks at the interactive session at the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum.

General Rawat said India faces the most "complex threats and challenges" spanning the full spectrum of conflict from "nuclear to sub-conventional".

The border situation with China has escalated with recent attempts made by China to occupy Indian territory in the Southern Bank of Pangong lake.

He also spoke about the security implications of China's economic assistance to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and the overall economic and diplomatic assistance to Islamabad.

On the intervening night of August 29-30, the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso near Chushul in Ladakh.

A few days later on August 1, Indian security forces foiled an attempt by the Chinese Army to transgress into the Indian side of the LAC in the general area of Chumar in Eastern Ladakh.

India and China are engaged in a standoff since April-May over the transgressions by the Chinese Army in multiple areas including Finger area, Galwan valley, Hot springs and Kongrung Nala.

The situation worsened after 20 Indian soldiers were killed in violent clashes with Chinese troops in Galwan valley in June.

The talks between the two sides have been going on for the last three months including five Lieutenant general-level talks but have failed to yield any results, so far.