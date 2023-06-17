Paan shop owner charged for making derogatory remarks against Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jun 17, 2023, 08:55 AM IST

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

An FIR has been filed against a paan shop owner from Gadag for allegedly sharing a Facebook post that was critical of Siddaramaiah, the chief minister of Karnataka, and the state's free bus programme for women.

He has been charged with violating Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 505 (statements inciting public commotion) and 295 (damaging or defiling places of worship with the aim to offend the religion of any class), reported India Today.

A government school teacher in the Chitradurga district of Karnataka was fired on Sunday last month for allegedly disparaging the recently installed Siddaramaiah government.

A teacher at Kanubennahalli government school in Chitradurga's Hosadurga named Shanthamurthy MG criticised the state government and its freebies.

In a Facebook post, Shanthamurthy said, “What else can you do without giving Freebies”. In his post, the school teacher mentioned the debt incurred during different CM tenures.

“Debt during the tenure of former CMs - S M Krishna was Rs 3,590 crore, Dharam Singh Rs 15,635 crore, HD Kumaraswamy Rs 3,545 crore, BS Yeddiyurappa Rs 25,653 crore, DV Sadananda Gowda Rs 9,464 crore, Jagadish Shettar Rs 13,464 crore and Siddaramaiah Rs 2,42,000 crores."

