P Chidambaram praises parts of PM Modi's Independence Day speech, takes shot at Nirmala Sitharaman

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has welcomed parts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech from the Red Fort on Independence Day. He however used the chance to take a shot at Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman over some of the proposals that were part of her first Union Budget last month.

Chidambaram's agreement with PM Modi, rare as it is for a Congress leader, was with three points in particular. He welcomed Modi's call for small families, respect for wealth creators and an end to single-use and disposable plastic products.

Chidambaram tweeted his praise for these three points on Friday morning. "All of us must welcome three announcements made by the PM on I-Day. Small family is a patriotic duty. Respect wealth creators. Shun single-use plastic," read the former Union minister's tweet.

All of us must welcome three announcements made by the PM on I-Day > Small family is a patriotic duty > Respect wealth creators > Shun single-use plastic — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 16, 2019

He also called for widespread movements on the ground to bring the first and third of these agreement into fruition. "The first and third exhortations must become people's movements. There are hundreds of dedicated voluntary organisations that are willing to lead the movements at local levels," he said in his tweet.

The first and third exhortations must become people's movements. There are hundreds of dedicated voluntary organisations that are willing to lead the movements at local levels — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 16, 2019

Chidambaram, himself a former Union Finance Minister, took a shot at the incumbent, Nirmala Sitharaman. "Of the three exhortations, I hope the FM and her legion of tax officials and investigators heard the PM's second exhortation loud and clear," he said.

Of the three exhortations, I hope the FM and her legion of tax officials and investigators heard the PM's second exhortation loud and clear — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) August 16, 2019

The shot at Nirmala seems to be related to the Congress's criticism of her Budget as being too harsh on businesses. He had also criticised the Budget as insipid, opaque, disappointing and "bereft of reforms".