Opposition ruckus over Delhi violence stalls Parliament, proceedings in both Houses adjourned till Tuesday

Opposition parties on Monday created a ruckus in both houses of the Parliament over the recent violence in northeast Delhi that has claimed 47 lives so far.

The proceedings resumed in Rajya Sabha amid slogans of 'BJP Murdabad' by opposition leaders. Similar visuals erupted from the Lok Sabha where Congress MPs showed placarads and raised slogans, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla appealed for maintaining peace in the House. "Even we want to discuss the Delhi violence but you cannot protest this way."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi condemned the ruckus in Lok Sabham saying that "those who didn't take any action even after 3,000 people were killed in 1984, the same people are today creating a ruckus here."

In Raya Sabha, the MPs gathered at the Well of the House, forcing the vide-chairman to adjourn the session till Tuesday. Proceedings in Lok Sabha have also been adjourned.

Earlier today, the proceedings were adjourned till 2 PM in both houses after an obituary reference to Baidyanath Prasad Mahto, JD(U) MP from Valmiki Nagar, Bihar who passed away on February 28.

TMC MPs had staged a silent protest in front of Parliament as AAP MPs provided a background score. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has already said the time has not yet arrived to demand Home Minister Amit Shah's resignation.

Meanwhile, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi likened the Delhi riots with 2002 Gujarat riots. "It is a genocide. Why was the government quiet for two days? BJP has taken no action against its leaders who incited the mob. Naresh Gujral's pleas were unheard by the cops. This is same as 2002 Gujarat riots when Ehsan Jafri met his fate," Owaisi said in the Parliament.