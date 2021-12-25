Omicron scare: Assam imposes night curfew from December 26 - What's allowed, what's not

Following the footsteps of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi, Assam has also announced a night curfew amid the rising Omicron scare in the country. The curfew will come into effect from Sunday, December 26 between 11:30 pm to 6 am. However, this curfew will not be applicable on December 31, 2021.

As per the latest order issued by the Himanta Biswas-led government, all workplaces, stand-alone businesses, commercial establishments, dine-in restaurants, hotels, roadside eateries, cold storage and warehouses, groceries shops, dairy and milk booths will open till 10:30 pm.

As far as massive gatherings and crowds are concerned, the state DDMA team will soon fix the limit on them depending on COVID-19 recorded in the state. However, any gathering taking place in a closed venue will only be allowed with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

Here are some guidelines issued by the state:

- Night curfew to take place between 11:30 pm to 6 am across the state.

- Workplaces, businesses, shops, hotels, eateries to remain open till 10:30 pm.

- Closed venues like auditoriums, wedding halls, etc can only have a crowd with a 50 per cent seating capacity.

- Famous religious places to fully operate with 60 fully vaccinated persons per hour and others with 40 fully vaccinated persons per hour.

- Cinema halls to operate with 50 per cent seating capacity. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed.

District Magistrates and Superintendent of Police have been ordered to keep a close check on people attending the above-mentioned places following complete COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Legal action will be taken against those who violate these rules.